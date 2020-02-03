Iran, Indonesia gold-winners of Fajr Cup’s first day

Iran’s Hafez Ghashghaei and Bulgaria’s Angel Rusev were the sole two contenders in the 61kg category. Ghashghaei, the 2019 World C’ships silver medalist, snatched the gold medal of the Fajr Cup with an overall of 280kg. He hoisted 120kg in snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk while Rusev, the 2018 European Youth Champion, lifted 110kg in snatch and 147kg in clean and jerk.

Ghashghaei (R), Rusev on the podium

The 2018 World Champion Eko Yuli Irawan of Indonesia did not have a hard time gaining the gold medals of the 67kg category. He finished on 310kg, with 138kg in the snatch and 172kg in clean and jerk - well clear of Indonesia’s Deni Deni on 285kg, with Turkey’s Bünyamin Sezer third on 266kg.

Indonesian lifters claimed another gold, this time in 73kg by Triyatno. The 2012 Olympics silver-medalist made 136kg in snatch and 170kg in clean and jerk to finish on 306kg while Iraq’s Mohammed Qaddoori had a total of 292kg made up of 130kg and 162kg.

Indonesian Ambassador to Iran Octavino Alimudin taking a selfie with medalists on the sideline of Fajr Cup

34 male lifters from 13 countries of Iran, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Cameron, Indonesia, Bosnia, Iraq, Jordon, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Norway, and Turkey are participating in the event which is qualifications series for the 2020 Olympics.

Lifters of 81 and 96 kg and those of 109 and +109 kg will compete on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

MAH/ 4842734