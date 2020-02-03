NISOC localizes over 1,000 petroleum industry items

Addressing a ceremony to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Saturday, Ahmad Mohammadi said, undoubtedly, independence, self-belief and reliance on domestic capabilities should be regarded as one of the most important achievements of the Islamic Revolution for the country.

NISOC accounts for over 80 percent of Iran's crude oil output.

Addressing the same ceremony, Saeid Kuti, the company's production manager, said the localization and optimal use of demulsifiers by NISOC have resulted in cost savings of the company by over IRR 270 billion.

"More than 80% of the chemicals used by the company are demulsifiers that are used in desalination plants to separate water and salt from crude oil, which is very strategic for NISOC,” he added.

Kuti noted, “Localization of this strategic item is being performed in a variety of ways, including localization of demulsifiers using nano compounds to increase their efficiency, as well as preparation of environmentally friendly demulsifiers in collaboration with research and scientific centers.”

Kuti said, previously, all the demulsifiers used in NISOC had to be imported which incurred dependence and high costs.

"Since the beginning of this year (which began on March 21), by optimizing consumption and conducting a series of process correction, as well as careful and systematic monitoring, we have been able to save over 3,800 barrels of the item which has helped up save Rl. 270 billion in expenses of the company,” he added.

Demulsifiers, or emulsion breakers, are a class of specialty chemicals used to separate emulsions, for example, water in oil. They are commonly used in the processing of crude oil, which is typically produced along with significant quantities of saline water.

MNA/SHANA