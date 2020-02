Hoshang Falahatian, Deputy Petroleum Minister for Planning told a press conference that Iran's crude oil production capacity currently stands at 3.7 mbd, of which around 1.7 mbd is consumed domestically.

SHANA also quoted him as saying that Iran is capable of exporting around 2 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Falahatian further said the purpose of the cruel sanctions imposed on Iran is to prevent it from exporting its surplus oil output.

MNA/SHANA