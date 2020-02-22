Iran exports nano-enhanced petroleum jelly to ME, Africa

Hamidreza Dastjerd from the Research and Development section of this company explained that extremely harsh sunlight can cause a lot of damage to the skin, which can be avoided by using petroleum jelly to protect the skin, and repair the damaged ones.

“We added nano-scaled zinc oxide to petroleum jelly so that it would protect the skin against ultraviolet radiation,” he said.

According to him, the nano-enhanced petroleum jelly, which is commonly known in Iran as ‘vaseline’, is produced and distributed in the market in capacities of three tons a month.

He noted that this kind of oil-based ointment is currently being exported to African and Arab countries, such as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

