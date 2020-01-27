NIDC drills over 132k meters in 10 months

According to Shana, Mohammad Al-Khamis, the company's drilling operations deputy, said that the record was registered since the beginning of the current calendar year, which began on March 21, and entailed 96 wells.

Among the wells were 35 development/appraisal wells, 2 exploration wells and 59 workover operations.

He said 70 wells were spudded in the fields operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), 13 were drilled in offshore field operated by the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), 2 wells were ordered by the Iranian Central Oilfields Company, 3 were ordered by the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), 6 were drilled as projects and 2 others were ordered by the Exploration Department of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

“In the past 10 months, as a result of the efforts and synergy with the applicant companies, the NIDC’s employees drilled 9 oil and gas wells 89 days ahead of the plans,” he said

MNA/SHANA