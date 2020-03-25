Iran to continue development of joint oil & gas fields this year

An official at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Karim Zobeydi made the remarks on Wed. in an interview with IRNA.

He pointed to the installation of Salman offshore platform in the Persian Gulf during the final days of the last year, he added, “measure which was taken in sanctions era indicate power of Iran's oil industry.”

While elaborating on the plan envisioned for the new year, Zobeydi said that Iran tries to remove restrictions on oil exports through different methods.

Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys several joint oil and gas fields with its neighbors, he stressed.

He went on to say that the development of West Karoun oilfield and South Pars Gas Field are priority of Iran's oil industry.

South Pars Gas Field is shared with Qatar called ‘North Dome’ which is the world’s largest gas field with an area of 9,700 square kilometers.

Iran, being among world 's top four countries which have the largest proven deposit of crude oil and natural gas, shares broad offshore field with Qatar in the southern Iranian region of Persian Gulf, he added.

MNA/IRN83718788