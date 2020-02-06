Iran becomes world’s fifth largest producer of refractory steel parts

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani made the remarks on Thu. in the operation ceremony of Sefid Dasht Zagros Refractories Industrial project in Chahahrmahal and Bakhtiari province and said, “this industrial and production factory is a clear manifestation of self-confidence of our young experts that led the country towards self-sufficiency in producing refractory steel parts.”

Rahmani put the annual production value of refractory steel products of this industrial unit at $25 million and said, “the launch of this project has generated new employment opportunities for 12- job-seeking people of this region.”

The culture of self-confidence has been institutionalized in the country, he said, adding, “in the current tough economic situation, the country can gain growth and development by relying on the domestic capabilities and talented youth in the country.”

