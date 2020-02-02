Iran attains significant production, exports growth despite US sanctions: Industry min.

He made the remarks on Sun. in an expert-level session and added, “both production and export of products registered a considerable growth in the 10 months of the current year (from March 21 to Jan. 22).

He first congratulated the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and added, “statistics show that the country has attained considerable growth in other products including copper, aluminum, etc.”

The ministry of industry has taken giant strides in increasing the number of industrial parks as well as industrial, mineral and production units nationwide for spurring export and production activities, he stressed.

He drew a comparison between production of steel before and after the Islamic Revolution and added, “steel production in the beginning of the Islamic Revolution hit from 2,300 tons to more than 230 million tons after the Islamic Revolution, showing a considerable hike.”

The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade will use all existing capacities for facilitating and removing production barriers in line with realizing most of its objectives, Rahmani highlighted.

