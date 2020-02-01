Last SP phase 14 platform installed

Mohammad Mehdi Tavasoli-Pour said on Saturday that satellite platform 14D has been installed on the jacket and is ready for gas extraction.

He added that the platform 14D was the fourth and last platform of the project, which was built at SADRA yard for the production of 14.2 mcm/d of gas (equal to 500 mcf/d).

By the installation of the 2,400-ton structure, the offshore section of the field will be complete and production of 56 mcm/d of rich gas would be achieved in the project.

The third platform of Phase 14 came on stream in December 2019.

South Pars field is the world's largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The giant reservoir is being developed in 24 phases.

