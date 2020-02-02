Iran standing up strongly against US: Larijani

Commemorating the 10-Day Fajr celebrations that marks the 41st anniversary of the Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, Larijani said the Islamic Revolution of Iran is powerful and at the same time unfairly treated revolution.

A radical change took place in the country with the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is now the only country in the world that is standing up to the US, he added.

The Islamic Revolution will stand up firmly against the US, he stressed, adding that the attacks on Islamic Revolution shows that it is an oppressed revolution.

