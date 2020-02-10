Hostile tactics to undermine Islamic revolution to end up in failure: AEOI

Referring to the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, AEOI noted, “The date February 11, 1979, is illustrative of Iranian people's willpower for overcoming tyranny and oppression.”

“Islamic revolution which was formed with the national will and determination of a spirited people, is representative of the Revolution’s legitimacy and acceptability in the history of humankind," AEOI added.

The tweet also says that beyond any doubt, the hostile tactics deployed to undermine the Islamic revolution will end up in failure confronted with the determination and firm presence of the Iranian nation.

