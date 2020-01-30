Trump administration’s ‘Deal of century’, clear violation of sovereignty of Palestinian nation

The shameful and disgraceful peace plan as put forward by US president is certainly doomed to failure. Iranian people and government will always stand by the oppressed Palestinian nation.

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA and showed reaction to the unveiling of Trump administration’s so-called peace plan of ‘Deal of Century’ and added, “this disgraceful plan orchestrated by US President Trump is the clear-cut violation of sovereignty of Palestinian people.”

From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the only solution to the Palestinian problem is to rely on the will and collective wisdom of inhabitants of that land [Palestine], he highlighted.

