US begging to negotiate with Iran as its hostile actions failing: Vaezi

It seems that the United States and its president have nothing to do except controlling Iran, and they seek to limit our economic relations with other countries by any means, he said, adding that they only use 400 people in the US Department of the Treasury to control sanctions against Iran.

The Iranian government and nation won’t come back to the negotiating table under pressure and the other side has no choice but to change its wrong decision and undoubtedly, the future is bright, Vaezi said.

The US initially set 12 preconditions for negotiations at the outset of its embargo and pressure on Iran, he added, saying that the US now is begging for negotiation with Iran with no precondition as its hostile actions have proved fruitless.

