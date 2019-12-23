Iran supports none of Iraqi PM candidates: Velayati

In an interview with Russia Alyawm, he said that none of the PM candidates in Iraq are backed by Iran and Iran will only support the candidate who has the support of the Iraqi Parliament.

Addressing elections in Lebanon, the advisor said that the protests in the country after appointment of Hassan Diab, as the PM, are led by Saudi Arabia and Israel regime.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes Diab’s appointment in respect for the choice made by the Lebanese nations.

MNA/FNA 13981002000947