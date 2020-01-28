Tehran-Shomal freeway to be inaugurated by yearend: Roads min.

He revealed the allocation of a new amount of credit envisioned by the Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) for the completion of the construction of the remaining lots of this project.

He called on all responsible organizations and departments to abide by their commitments in accelerating the construction of this giant project.

Eslami termed Tehran-Shomal Freeway as a ‘megaproject’ and added, “although construction of this project took more than 24 years, the main part of the construction of this mega project started in 2015 at the initiative taken by Mostazafan Foundation and cooperation of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.”

Competent and most experienced domestic engineering companies cooperated in completing the construction of the project, the roads minister added.

MNA/IRN83651800