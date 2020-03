With the inauguration of this freeway, Tehran and Karaj will gain access to two more freeways, he added.

The project started some 10 years ago, the deputy roads minister noted.

He put the cost of the construction of the first lot of this freeway, extending as long as 5.5 km, at $2.6 million.

Stretching as long as 14.5 km, Hemmat-Karaj Freeway starts from the end of Shahid Kharrazi Highway in District 22 Municipality of Tehran and ends at the beginning of Chalous Road.

