1,000 kilometers of railway to be inaugurated within 2 years: road min.

Making the remarks in a ceremony for inauguration of 56 rail transportation projects, Eslami said "we are to increase railway share of domestic transportation sector."

"We plan to inaugurate 1,000 kilometers of railway, under the frame work of three projects, by 2022," he said.

The minister also informed that thanks to the taken measures during the recent year, Incheboron railway, the international railroad connecting the northeastern city of Gorgan to the border city of Incheboron, will be inaugurated in the near future.

According to earlier reports, Iran is annually investing $1 billion to develop the country’s railway industry.

One of the main goals of projects like Garmsar–Incheboron, which extends to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan and links the Central Asia to the Persian Gulf and beyond, is transferring technology and knowledge of electric locomotives to Iran.

