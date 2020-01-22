  1. Iran
Iran ready to coop. with Syria in reconstruction of educational centers

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mohsen Haji Mirzaei expressed Iran’s readiness to cooperate with Syria in rebuilding educational centers in the war-torn country.

He made the remarks on Wednesday upon arrival in Damascus. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Imad al-Azab.

“Iran-Syria cooperation in the educational sector will lead to the formation of a common culture between the two nations,” Haji Mirzaei said.

“We are ready to help rebuild Syria’s educational centers,” he added.

Referring to Iran’s valuable experiences in the reconstruction, renovation and equipping the educational centers after the eight-year Iraq-Iran war, the minister said the Iranian experts are ready to transfer and share their expertise with the Syrian partners.

Iranian contractors have been actively involved in the reconstruction of Syria’s different sectors, including the energy, road and urban sectors, in the past years.

