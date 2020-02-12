1st section of Tehran-Shomal freeway opens for trial use

Vehicles can pass the freeway for some hours a day, he stated, adding that currently, lining, lighting and installing jet fans on this freeway have been completed.

All passing vehicles can use tunnels constructed on the length of the freeway, he said, adding, “these tunnels have been constructed in the form of two layers and jet fans have been installed in internal layer of the tunnel to minimize noise pollution for passing vehicles.”

The major superstructure part of Lot No. 1 of Tehran-Shomal Freeway has been constructed with reinforced concrete which can increase the life of superstructure up to twofold, the deputy roads minister added.

The road was open to vehicles from around 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM local time today.

