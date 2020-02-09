Pres. Rouhani to inaugurate Tehran-Shomal freeway within days

He said the project is worth of 100 trillion rials (about $760 million).

Eslami had earlier termed Tehran-Shomal Freeway as a ‘megaproject’ and added, “although construction of this project took more than 24 years, the main part of the construction of this mega project started in 2015 at the initiative taken by Mostazafan Foundation and cooperation of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.”

Competent and most experienced domestic engineering companies cooperated in completing the construction of the project, the roads minister added.

Tehran-North (Shomal) Freeway is of the most important freeways and perhaps one of the most notorious projects in Iran, as it is above 20 years in the making.

The mega project consists of four phases spanning 121 km in total.

Sections 2 and 3 pass through mountainous terrain, are not easily accessible and will take longer to complete.

Section-4, which is 20 kilometers long and connects Marzanabad in Kelardasht District to Chalous (both in Mazandaran), was inaugurated in March 2014.

