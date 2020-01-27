Trump proves US has no identity: FM Spox

He made the statements at the center of National library Conferences on Monday noting that “For more than seventy years, the world has witnessed the violation of Palestinian rights, the territorial integrity of Palestine was not considered in any of the initiatives and all of them failed."

“Our prediction is that the Deal of Century will fail as well because it is a flawed plan and sells the land and identity of Palestine. The regional nations certainly will not support it”, he added.

Referring to Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s historical sites, Mousavi said “if his threat had been carried out it would have been a war crime”, adding “they showed that they have no identity, neither individually nor as a regime."

FA/ 4836604