26 January 2020 - 15:00

FM spox hails German orientalist prof. Annemarie Schimmel

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – In a tweet on Sunday, the Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry haild the efforts done by German scholar and orientalist Annemarie Schimmel, noting that she could open a window into delicacies of Iran and Islam.

Instead of rejecting ideas, Professor Schimmel investigated the available deliberations and assumptions and opened a window into delicacies of Iran and Islam," Mousavi wrote.

"The long-lasting love of her for Al-Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya and Masnavi (Poems by Rumi) is unique and typical," he added.

"This lady's approach is a model for the world entrapped in unilateralism," Mousavi wrote.

Annemarie Schimmel was an influential German Orientalist and scholar who wrote extensively on Islam and Sufism. Internationally renowned, she was a professor at Harvard University from 1967 to 1992.

She received a doctorate in Islamic languages and civilization from the University of Berlin at the age of nineteen.

At twenty-three, she became a professor of Arabic and Islamic studies at the University of Marburg (Germany), where she earned a second doctorate in the history of religions.

