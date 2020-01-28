S Arabia is accomplice in Trump crime by supporting assassination of Gen. Soleimani

He made the remarks late on Tue. and said that expulsion of American forces from Middle East region will guarantee peace and security in this region.

Mousavi lashed out at the recent remarks raised by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister in an interview with CNN New Network Channel and emphasized, “since Saudi Arabia sees itself as staunch supporter of ISIL terrorist groups, it [Saudi Arabia] imagines that assassination of top commanders of the Axis of Resistance at the behest of terrorist president of the United States has led to the security of terrorist groups and terrorist-rearing governments.

Mousavi advised foreign minister of Saudi Arabia to refer to the reference book of “International Law” with the topic of “Legitimate Defense” and added, “it is regrettable that foreign minister of Saudi Arabia calls a clear assassination as a legitimate defense.”

He went on to say that assassination of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani by the US terrorist forces has been committed in land and territory of another country and without coordination of the host country in a civilian airport [Baghdad International airport].

With its coalition with US President Trump’s terrorist administration and child-killer Zionist regime, Saudi Arabia plays a basic and fundamental role in fueling the flames of crisis in the Middle East region in a way that committing war crimes against the oppressed Yemeni people is a clear example of its year-long aggression against Yemen, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mousavi criticized.

