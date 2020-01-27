Iran's star Hamed Haddadi reacts to death of Kobe Bryant

In his Instagram stories, Haddadi posted a picture of himself as Memphis Grizzlies member playing against Bryant. Haddai wished peace for the American professional basketball player.

Haddadi is a basketball player for Nanjing Monkey King of the Chinese Basketball Association. He plays at the center position and is 7'2" tall and weighs 280 lbs. Haddadi was the first Iranian to play in the National Basketball Association when he debuted with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2008.

Bryant's death sent shockwaves throughout the NBA and beyond, prompting not only his colleagues but a range of celebrities worldwide to pay tribute to the basketball icon.

A five-time NBA champion, who was also known by the nickname Mamba, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Bryant died in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks, was awash in the Los Angeles Lakers colors of purple and gold – the team Bryant played for when he won his championship titles – and so too were the pylons that mark the entrance to Los Angeles International Airport.

Iran national basketball team captain, Samad Nikkhah Bahrami appreciated Bryant for all the things he gave to basketball. “Thanks for everything that you gave to this game of basketball,” he wrote in an Instagram story while posting Bryant’s photo.

Key Iran national football team players Ashkan Dejagah, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, and Saman Ghoddos also honored Kobe and his daughter in separate posts.

