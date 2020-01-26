43rd Göteborg fest. featuring films from Iranian cinema

Göteborg Film Festival is the largest film festival in the Nordic countries. Each year the festival’s program group travels around the world to track down choice films to bring back to Göteborg. These films are then presented during the ten-day festival at the end of January, creating a great banquet serving audiences nearly 450 films from some 80 countries.

This year, the festival’s program includes a number of Iranian films, such as ‘Coup 53’ by Taghi Amirani, ‘Zhirleh’ by Bahar Rouhani, ‘Sunless Shadows’ by Mehrdad Oskouei, ‘Among the Hills’ by Mohammad Reza Keyvanfar, and ‘Son-Mother’ by Mahnaz Mohammadi.

Göteborg Film Festival began in 1979 and each year attracts more than 160,000 visits, according to the event's organizers.

The 43rd edition of the event kicked off on January 24 and will run through February 3, 2020.

