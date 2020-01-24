  1. Culture
38th Fajr Theater Festival to host plays, guests from 21 countries

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – The program of Iran’s major performing arts event, Fajr International Theater Festival, includes stage plays and guests from as many as 21 countries this year.

According to the Public Relations department of the 38th Fajr Theater Festival, plays from six countries including Poland, Armenia, Belgium, Switzerland, and Greece will go on stage at different venues in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

During its run, the Festival will also host 25 guests from 19 countries including Chile, Finland, Georgia, Croatia, France, China, Belgium, Lithuania, Russia, Switzerland, Italy, Azerbaijan, Tatarstan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Denmark, Algeria, Oman, and the Netherlands.

The guests will take part at the fifth edition of Iran’s International Performing Arts Market, which will be held on the sidelines of the Festival on February 2-6 in Tehran.

Presided over by Nader Barahani Marand, the 38th edition of Fajr International Theater Festival will take place from January 31 to February 10, 2020.

