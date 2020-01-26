‘Untimely’ wins awards at Japanese film festival

‘Untimely’, which will soon hit Iranian movie theaters, is about a young private, Hamin, doing his military service in a watchtower in the borderline of Iran and Pakistan. Up in the watchtower, Hamin reviews the past years and the things that happened to him and his sister since their childhood.

The Iranian feature won the best film, best director, and best cinematography awards at the fifth edition of Tokyo independent films celebration in Japan.

‘Untimely’ will be next taking part at the 20th Annual Santa Fe Film Festival, slated for February 12th- 16th, 2020, in New Mexico, the US.

MS/SABA64777