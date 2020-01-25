Pres. Rouhani condoles with Turkish people over quake tragedy

In his message to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Rouhani offered sympathy to the Turkish nation and government and those struck by the tragic disaster that left at least 22 people killed and over 1000 more injured.

He also voiced Iran's readiness for providing any required help to the Turkish government with the incident.

In separate messages, Iranian FM Zarif and Parliament Speaker also expressed condolences over the incident on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday and in a phone conversation between Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Secretary General Mahmoudreza Peyravi and President of Turkey’s Red Crescent Kerem Kinik, the Iranian body announced it is ready to dispatch rescue teams to quake-hit areas.

The death toll from Friday's powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey has risen to 22, the country's interior minister said on Saturday. "Four people died in Malatya's Doganyol [town] and 18 others in Elazig," said Suleyman Soylu at a news conference along with health minister and environment and urbanization minister in quake-hit Elazig province, Anadolu News Agency reported.

A total of 39 people were also rescued from the rubble of collapsed houses and buildings, Soylu added.

The 6.8-magnitude quake hit eastern Elazig province at 8.55 p.m. local time (1755GMT) on Friday, with its epicenter in Sivrice district, along with neighboring provinces and countries including Syria and Georgia.

