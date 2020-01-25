Zarif offers commiserations to Turkey over deadly quake

In a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday, Zarif expressed the Islamic Republic’s deepest condolences over the deadly incident, saying Tehran is ready to dispatch rescue teams and aid to Turkey.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Turkey on Friday, leaving at least 21 people killed and over 1000 more injured.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi also offered sympathy to the Turkish nation and government and those struck by the tragic disaster.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the tremors reached a 6.8 magnitude near the town of Sivrice on Friday. The centre added that the quake may have been felt by around 120 million people in the region.

The death toll from the intense earthquake that hit Turkey has climbed to 22, with over 1,000 wounded, Anadolu reported on Saturday, citing emergency services.

