Iranian rescue teams ready to be dispatched to Turkey

Operational teams of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Organization of Iran are on alert and ready to be dispatched the quake-hit areas upon Turkey’s request, International Cooperation Department of the Iranian Health Ministry announced in a message to Turkey’s health ministry early Saturday.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 900 injured Friday after a deadly earthquake rattled eastern Turkey, Anadolu reported citing authorities.

The 6.8-magnitude quake hit eastern Elazig province at 8.55 p.m. local time, with its epicenter in Sivrice district, along with neighboring provinces and countries including Syria and Georgia.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said 922 others were injured; 560 in Elazig, 226 in Malatya, 37 in Kahramanmaras, 34 in Sanliurfa, 34 in Diyarbakir, 25 in Adiyaman, 6 in Batman.

The AFAD said 118 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.7 to 5.4, were felt following the powerful quake.

The Turkish Red Crescent announced a crisis desk was set up in Ankara, and rescue teams dispatched to quake areas. Mobile kitchens, which serve up to 5,000 people, were sent to the region.

