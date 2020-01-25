Iran introduces tourism capacities in Madrid fair

Iran’s Ambassador to Spain Hassan Ghashghavi, who was present at the meeting, referred to the remarkable capacities of the two countries for cooperation in the fields of tourism and handicrafts, voicing Iran's readiness for promoting collaboration in those spheres.

Referring to the 50% growth in the number of Spanish tourists to Iran over the past year, Ghashghavi said that Iran is among the top ten countries in terms of tourism attractions diversity.

The envoy said the promotion of the tourism industry is high on the Iranian government’s agenda, noting that given the capabilities of Spain in this sector, the issue can serve as one of the areas of cooperation between Tehran and Madrid.

The meeting was also attended by two Spanish tourists who explained their experience of visiting Iran. The two hailed Iranians' hospitality and the country’s high security despite the anti-Iran propaganda.

