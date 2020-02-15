Spain, Iran confer on bunch of issues in Munich

As reported, the two sides exchanged views on expansion of Iran-Europe ties, mutual cooperation between Tehran and Madrid, Iran's reduction of JCPOA commitments, regional issues and US internal affairs.

As Iranian Ambassador to Spain Hassan Ghashghavi said few days ago, despite US sanctions, Iran-Spain cooperation in different fields are on the right track.

Referring to 400 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and Spain, Ghashghavi noted that despite US cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation which has considerably reduced the number of economic transactions between the two countries, the political, economic and cultural relations between Iran and Spain are on the right track.

He further pointed to “Iran: Cradle of Civilization” fair which was held in collaboration with Alicante museum of archeology in the first six month of the current year and also the Alicante museum fair at National Museum of Iran and noted that, “Next week, a commemoration ceremony for the renowned Iranian poet Khayyam will be held at universities of Nebrija and Complutense of Madrid.”

