Kish-Sulaymaniyah direct flight route launched

The route officially became operational on Sunday with the first plane carrying 103 tourists from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region landing on the Iranian island.

The flight, launched by Mahan Air, will be operated every Sunday and Wednesday.

Director-General of Kish Airports Ezzatollah Mohammadi told reporters that the flight was established after a year of follow-up.

With the addition of this route, the number Kish International Airport's flights hit 21 domestic and foreign destinations, he said.

The establishment of the flight is significant for Kish Island as it will reinforce tourism industry in the economic and commercial terms, he said.

