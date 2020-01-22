Iran attends FITUR 2020 in Madrid

Iranian Ambassador to Spain Hassan Ghashghavi and Director General of International Affairs in Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) Behzadnejad paid a visit to this exhibition.

Iranian travel agencies along with tour leaders are participating at FITUR with the aim of introducing Iran’s tourism attractions to the world.

FITUR is one of the most renowned fairs in the tourism industry.

The event kicked off on Wednesday 22 January and will wrap up on 26 January. 11,040 companies from 165 countries are showcasing their latest services related to the tourism industry to the visitor.

