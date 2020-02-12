Iran, Spain relations on right track: Iranian amb.

The 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution was held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Madrid.

A number of Spanish officials, political and scientific figures along with reporters participated in the event.

Referring to 400 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and Spain, Ghashghavi noted that despite US cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation which has considerably reduced the number of economic transactions between the two countries, the political, economic and cultural relations between Iran and Spain are on the right track.

He further pointed to “Iran: Cradle of Civilization” fair which was held in collaboration with Alicante museum of archeology in the first six month of the current year and also the Alicante museum fair at National Museum of Iran and noted that, “Next week, a commemoration ceremony for the renowned Iranian poet Khayyam will be held at universities of Nebrija and Complutense of Madrid.”

