Ardabil investment opportunities to be introduced in TITE

He made the remarks on Mon. and said that signifying the rich cultural and tourism belongings of the province is of top priority that should be taken into consideration.

Pointing to this issue that describing the essential capabilities of this province is an important and basic issue, he said, adding, “in this way, high potential and capability of private sector should be taken into consideration, so that both domestic and foreign investment should be reached to the acceptable level.”

Tourism sector is of the most important development field of the province and if the tourism sector of the province is paid due attention, a considerable portion of employment problems will undoubtedly be resolved, he stressed.

However, effective and drastic measures have been taken in this field in order to materialize most objectives of tourism sector in this province, the governor emphasized.

Tourism is considered as the basic pivot of development in Ardebil province, he said, adding, “we expect all relevant and responsible organizations to establish all-out cooperation and collaboration with the provincial governor’s office in order to solve problems facing ahead of tourism sector of this province.”

Tehran International Tourism Exhibition will be held at Tehran International Exhibition Center on Feb. 12-15, 2020.

MNA/IRN4836222