So-called 'Trump Deal' transpires US’ long fixated delusions: Spox

In a tweet on Thursday Mousavi wrote, “Unveiling of so-called 'Trump Deal' by B. Hook only transpired the US' long fixated delusions dictated by their deeply embedded hubris and entitlement; good to have your Persian language advisors brief you about: " حکایت گندم ری و خرمای بغداد!"

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat in Davos, the US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook said, “British Prime Minister (Boris) Johnson called for a replacement of the deal with the Trump deal. We think that is the best path to deny Iran a nuclear weapon. It's a better path than the Iran nuclear deal.”

“By getting out of the deal, it puts countries in a position of strength to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, but it also allows countries to, as we have, not address Iran's threats in a silo. You need to take a comprehensive approach to this problem set. And that's the nuclear program, the missile program, the regional aggression, the expansionist foreign policy, the hostage-taking,” Hook added.

After France, Britain, and Germany announced their decision to trigger the dispute mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with BBC that the Iran nuclear deal should be replaced with a "Trump deal".

