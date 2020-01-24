Threatening to assassinate Quds Force chief shows US state terrorism: FM spox

“After the Zionist regime, the US is the second regime that has officially announced it will utilize the state potential as well as the military forces to launch terrorist attacks,” Mousavi said on Thursday.

“The US has resorted to the terrorist moves proving its weakness, despair, and frustration,” he added.

The reaction came after Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, said Thursday that General Esmail Qaani could face the fate of his predecessor, General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated on January 3.

"The remarks by this State Department official are an official publicizing and blatant unveiling of targeted and state terrorism by the United States," Mousavi added.

He condemned "brazen remarks and terrorist acts" by US leaders, calling on the international community to also condemn them, "because the continuation of this trend would sooner or later befall everyone."

On January 3, Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport under the direct order of President Donald Trump.

MNA/IRN83645702