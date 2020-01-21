FM spox explains on Zarif’s statements on possibility of Iran’s NPT leave

In response to a question on the recent remarks made by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Parliament with regards to the possibility of Iran’s leave from Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Mousavi said, “what Dr. Zarif stated in the Parliament was a part of provisions of a letter penned by the President Rouhani to the heads of 4+1 Group in May 2019 on announcing Iran’s reducing of its JCPOA commitments. In this letter, President Rouhani addressed the heads of 4+1 Group that Iran will leave NPT if EU takes Iran’s nuclear case to the UN Security Council (UNSC).”

Referring to activation of trigger mechanism by E3, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if EU takes Iran's nuclear to UN Security Council.

“The European’s statement is in no way legal. If the Europeans take another step, Iran will consider leaving the NPT according to a letter by the Iranian president in May 2019,” Zarif said.

“Tehran has taken the fifth and the last step to reduce commitments to the nuclear pact, and it is not going to take another step to reduce its commitments,” he noted, adding that Iran would also resume its suspended JCPOA commitments if Europeans return to their commitments to the nuclear pact.

"But If the Europeans continue to play more political games, we will have many options," he stressed.

