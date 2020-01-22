Macron, Xi Jinping hold phone talks over Iran nuclear program

According to the Global Times, the two sides exchanged views on a number of issues, including China-France ties and Iran nuclear deal.

Last week, France, Britain, and Germany announced their decision to trigger the dispute mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - a step that could lead to the restoration of UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The E3 said the measure was in response to Iran's reductions of its commitments to the JCPOA, which in turn was a reaction to the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal and EU’s failure to find practical ways to shield mutual trade from the US sanctions.

The JCPOA lifted nuclear-related sanctions imposed on Iran by the UN and some other signatories of the deal, particularly the US.

The Islamic Republic, in return, voluntarily changed some aspects of its nuclear program. The agreement was later ratified in the form of Security Council 2231, which terminated previous UN resolutions against the Islamic Republic.

Bowing to Washington’s pressure, the three remaining European signatories failed to protect Tehran’s business interests under the deal after the US’s withdrawal and started to tow Washington’s sanction line.

Consequently, Iran began in May 2019 to gradually reduce its commitments under the JCPOA to both retaliate for Washington’s departure and prompt the European trio to respect their obligations towards Tehran.

The E3, however, refuted the argument that Iran is entitled to reduce compliance with the JCPOA and they eventually decided to activate the trigger mechanism.

Referring to activation of trigger mechanism by E3, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, on January 20, said that Iran will leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if EU takes Iran's nuclear to UN Security Council.

