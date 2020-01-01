US’ anti-Iran accusations aim at distracting from 17 years of occupation

“America’s anti-Iranian accusations are made to divert attention from the recent brutal killing and also from 17 years of occupying Iraq which has resulted in the killing of more than 300,000 innocent Iraqi people,” he said.

The remarks come as US officials, including President Trump, claimed that Iran is behind the situation around US embassy in Baghdad while Iraqis have convened around the site in protest to US’ illegal attack at Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) on Sunday which left 25 Iraqis martyred and dozens of others injured. Protestors demand US forces withdrawal from Iraq.

“Al-Hashd al-Shaabi [PMU] and its branches is a purely Iraqi group which is active under the control of Iraq’s democratic and legitimate government,” said Takht-Ravanchi, adding, “this group played an important role in fighting against and defeating ISIL terrorists and now, it is the most important guarantee against revitalization of this terrorist group.”

MNA/4812965