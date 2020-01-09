Iran envoy urges UN to be more explicit in countering US offences

“We expect the United Nations Organization to be more active and explicit in dealing with US offenses in lack of issuance of visa for Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.”

Iran’s Permanent Envoy to UN Majid Takht Ravanchi met and held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres late on Wed.

Describing Iran’s measures and stances taken against US provocative measures and coward assassination of IRGC Quds Force Gen. Qasem Soleimani, announcing readiness of Iran for talks and cooperating with regional countries to reduce tensions, lodging complaint against the US on breaching its commitments with regard to the issuance of visa for Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif as well as illegal restrictions for Iranian diplomats in the UN were of the main topics of talks between Takht Ravanchi and Antonio Guterres.

In this bilateral meeting, Ravanchi pointed to the key and constructive role of Lt. Gen. Soleimani in the fight against terrorism and defeating ISIL terrorist groups and termed him [martyr Gen. Soleimani] as an unmatched hero in Iran and the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the firm response of Iran to US heinous act committed and emphasized the decisive determination of Iran in defending its land and territory, so that Iran does not seek war.

Turning to the lack of issuance of visa by the US for Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and added, “The US move taken in this regard contravenes international resolutions, so we expect the UN secretary general to adopt more explicit stance in dealing with these flagrant offences of the United States violating international agreements.”

MNA/ 4821177