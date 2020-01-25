Memorial service for martyrs of resistance held in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – A memorial service for commemorating the sublime status of martyrs of resistance Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was held in Reyhant al-Hussein Religious Center late on Fri.

On Fri. Jan. 03, Iran's IRGC Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and eight others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.