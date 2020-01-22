US bars Iranian investors, businesspeople on certain types of visas

In yet another hostile move, the US Department of Homeland Security said Iranians and their families are no longer eligible to apply for or extend what are known as E-1 and E-2 visas. The ban will take effect on Thursday, according to the notice from US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Those visas allow foreign “traders” and “substantial investors” in US companies to live and work in the United States. CIS said the change is a result of the US withdrawal last year from a 1955 treaty with Iran that had sought to promote commercial and economic ties between the countries.

Iranians in the United States on the affected visas will be required to leave the country when their visas expire, it said, although the new regulation does not bar Iranians from applying for or extending other types of visas for which they are eligible.

MNA/PR