China criticizes US over visa denial for Iran FM

Zarif said the US declined to issue him a visa, adding that "this is because they fear someone will go there and tell the truth to the American people." Tensions have soared over the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike last week.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in Beijing on Tuesday, "Providing convenience including visa is the responsibility of the US as a host country".

"We urge the US to fulfill obligations as a host country and to provide for the convenience to the public services personnel of the relevant country to attend the UN meetings," he said.

On Monday, Geng criticized the US for the tensions with Iran saying the US "adventurism" aggravated the crisis in the Middle East and urged all parties to exercise restraint.

He said Beijing was "highly concerned" over the worsening situation.

MNA/PR