Russia disagrees with E3 on 15-day period for activation of trigger mechanism

He noted that more coordination on specific factors are required in this regard, Interfax reported.

Elsewhere, in his remarks, he called for Baghdad and Washington to reach a mutual agreement about the presence of foreign forces in Iraq. He reiterated that in Russia's view, the presence of foreign troops in any country must be agreed upon with the government of the hosting country.

Two weeks ago, France, Britain, and Germany announced their decision to trigger the dispute mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - a step that could lead to the restoration of UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The E3 said the measure was in response to Iran's reductions of its commitments to the JCPOA, which in turn was a reaction to the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal and EU’s failure to find practical ways to shield mutual trade from the US sanctions.

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a tweet afterward, warned the E3 that by selling their integrity and losing ground, they are whetting Trump's appetite.

"Sorry to say I told you so: When E3 sold out remnants of JCPOA to avoid Trump tariffs last week, I warned that it would only whet his appetite," Zarif said.

"After selling their integrity and losing any moral/legal ground, ANOTHER tariff threat. EU would do better to exert its sovereignty," he added.

