JCPOA revival requires lifting of Iran sanctions: VP sattari

“If the embargoes, sanctions for the sale of oil and gas are abolished, and if they return to the commitments made to us, then we will return to the nuclear agreement with the UN Permanent members and the EU,” said Sattari in an interview with Turkey’s NTV.

Iran has reduced its commitments to the JCPOA in response to other parties' lack of commitments, he added.

Referring to Iran's possible withdrawal from NPT, he said, “It is the Iranian National Security Council that will make such a decision. However, the subject of nuclear weapons was bound to a definite fatwa by the Religious Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei). Accordingly, it was emphasized that the nuclear weapon is definitely forbidden. We do research on this subject by nuclear science.”

“We do not carry out any study on nuclear weapons production. Iran has been under an embargo for 40 years,” he added, saying, “We only use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.”

Heading an Iranian knowledge-based and technology delegation, Vice-President for the Science and Technology Sorena Sattari traveled to Turkey on Tuesday with the aim of expanding the international interactions of Iranian knowledge-based companies.

More than 80 representatives of knowledge-based companies active in the field of health, ICT, industrial machinery and equipment and advanced materials accompany him during the visit to Turkey.

The main purpose of this visit is to develop relations in science and technology and knowledge-based companies between the two countries. The development of scientific and technological relations between the two countries is expected during this visit.

