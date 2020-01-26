Lawmaker urges Rouhani administration to deepen ties with East, regional states

The European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action have proved their inability to act independently of the US, Jasemi, a member of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told Mehr News Agency on Sunday.

Europeans didn’t take any practical step in saving the JCPOA after the US withdrawal which has added to Iran’s mistrust in EU, he added.

“In these circumstances, the Foreign Ministry and the administration should move towards deepening ties with regional countries and the East,” the lawmaker highlighted.

“We have repeatedly told the Foreign Minister during our meetings that we would have better conditions now if the administration had tried to expand relations with regional countries and the East instead of the West and the US.”

He went on to say that the commission will continue to push the administration to prepare the grounds for further enhancement of ties with regional and eastern countries.

