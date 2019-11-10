Iran not planning to leave NPT yet: FM spox

Mousavi made the remarks during a press conference on Sunday, adding “we keep the door to diplomacy and dialogue open, but we have not pinned our hope on anyone.”

Asked about the recent remarks by deputy FM Araghchi about the possibility of reconsideration in Iran’s nuclear doctrine, and the Europeans’ talks of the ‘snapback mechanism’, Mousavi said “they have no right to activate the snapback mechanism, nor can they do it, because our measures are aimed at preserving the JCPOA and are based on the articles of the agreement itself. We have the right to take these measures.”

He was referring to Iran’s reduction of its commitments to the nuclear deal, according to Paragraphs 26 and 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) following the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and lack of any practical measures from the European sides to shield Iran’s economy against the US sanctions.

“If they decide to activate the snapback mechanism, it is only natural that a wide range of options will be made available to us, which we will choose from according to the situation,” he added.

Mousavi stressed that Iran has no intention yet to leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), adding “our plans have been already calculated and we will take the next steps according to the reaction we receive from the other side. We must give future a chance.”

