Iran, Russia stress bilateral ties

Two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region, including developments in Afghanistan, the Caspian Sea and Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Rudenko offered his condolences over the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani by the US terrorist forces, describing it as a completely illegal act and violation of human rights.

Referring to Iran as an important and friendly neighbor for Russia, he said that Moscow intends to develop its relations with Tehran in the future.

Iranian ambassador Jalali, for his part, emphasized the intention of Iranian officials to expand relations with Russia, noting the importance of the two countries' relations on a variety of issues, in particular issues related to the Central Asian region and the Caucasus.

Iran’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali submitted a copy of his credentials to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on January 8.

MNA/FNA 13981101000855