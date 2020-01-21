  1. Politics
Iran, Russia stress bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko on the bilateral ties and regional issues.

Two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region, including developments in Afghanistan, the Caspian Sea and Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Rudenko offered his condolences over the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani by the US terrorist forces, describing it as a completely illegal act and violation of human rights.

Referring to Iran as an important and friendly neighbor for Russia, he said that Moscow intends to develop its relations with Tehran in the future.

Iranian ambassador Jalali, for his part, emphasized the intention of Iranian officials to expand relations with Russia, noting the importance of the two countries' relations on a variety of issues, in particular issues related to the Central Asian region and the Caucasus.

Iran’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali submitted a copy of his credentials to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on January 8.

